Life University announced that Dr. Roxanne Kemp has been elected to its Board of Trustees.
Dr. Kemp was appointed to the Board at its April 2021 quarterly meeting.
She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas and a doctor of philosophy in technology from Capitol Technology University in Laurel, Maryland. She has also completed a graduate program in educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas, doctoral studies in general psychology from Capella University and doctoral studies in business at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.
Dr. Kemp is a certified accessibility specialist with the Texas Distance Learning Association and a certified Blackboard learn course delivery administrator with Blackboard Incorporated. She currently serves as the dean and chief academic leader for EC-Council University and as a consultant and professor to several universities.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.