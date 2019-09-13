Life University was recognized by the NAIA as a Silver Champions of Character Five-Star Institution award winner on Sept. 11.
There were 180 NAIA member institutions named Champions of Character Five-Star Award winners.
Institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earned points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year.
The Champions of Character Scorecard measures a commitment to character training, academic focus, character promotion, conduct in competition and character recognition on a scale of 0-100 points. Award levels are based on the number of points earned: gold (90-100 points), silver (75-89 points) and bronze (60-74 points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.