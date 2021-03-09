In honor of Women's History Month, Life University is holding a series of events to celebrate the achievements of women at LIFE as well as to explore the evolution of women's rights in the U.S. from the nation's founding to the present day.
On March 9, the Life University Diversity Committee held its annual Journey of Women Luncheon. Bilingual Academic Support Professional Dr. Andrea Diaz, assistant dean of the Division of Natural Sciences Dr. Saphronia Johnson and Disability Services Professional Dr. Erica Tomory talked about the unique paths their lives have taken from birth to when they arrived at Life University.
Diversity Committee chair Dr. Michael Smith, associate dean of the College of Graduate and Undergraduate Studies, said the event is held each year to emphasize the contributions women have made and continue to make to the university and the LIFE community.
The Diversity Committee is part of LIFE's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which was launched in June 2020 in tandem with LIFE's 2020-2025 Strategic Plan for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. ODEI "strives to make Life University a leading institution for inclusive excellence where people of all identities, perspectives and experiences find a welcoming environment where multiplicity, parity and inclusiveness are unwavering values." The office serves as an umbrella for several university entities and a resource for all individuals at LIFE, hosting frequent events, workshops and trainings for the LIFE community.
ODEI is holding a yearlong series of symposiums entitled "With Liberty and Justice For All."
The next event, "With Liberty and Justice For All: On the Basis of Sex," is the inaugural event in a new partnership with the Kennesaw State University Gender and Women's Studies program. The virtual panel discussion is open to all and will take place March 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. live on Zoom, focusing on the 14th and 19th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, the right to privacy and a potential amendment recognizing women as equal and autonomous citizens.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu/ODEI.
