Marietta-based Life University hosted its Clinic Gateway at the Cobb Galleria Center to celebrate chiropractic students transitioning from the classroom to beginning their clinical experience.
LIFE has the largest single-campus chiropractic program in the world, as well as 15 undergraduate degrees and three graduate degrees.
This event was to mark the progress of students in the Doctor of Chiropractic program who have finished their eighth quarter. These students are about to start caring for patients in the Center for Health and Optimum Performance clinic, which is open to the public and sees more than 60,000 patient visits per year.
Dr. Bernadette Lavender, associate Dean of Clinics for the College of Chiropractic, led the presentation of pins to 90 Doctor of Chiropractic students.
Dr. Vince Erario represented the William M. Harris Family Foundation during the evening by sharing about Dr. Harris' legacy in Chiropractic and his impact on Life University.
For more information, visit Clinics.LIFE.edu.
