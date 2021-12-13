After a national search, Life University announced new deans in both the College of Graduate and Undergraduate Studies and the College of Chiropractic, effective Jan. 3.
Dr. Cathy Faust will serve as Life’s next dean of the College of Graduate and Undergraduate Studies. Dr. Faust is an experienced educator and administrator with more than 23 years of experience at the university. She has served as a faculty member and department chair/assistant dean of the Sport Health Science program. As a faculty member, she primarily taught at the graduate level in the area of physiological testing and cardiovascular physiology.
Dr. Faust has experience in accreditation and curriculum design. She has served on many key college and university committees, has a strong record of community volunteer work and has given several invited presentations and conducted several research projects.
Before coming to Life, Dr. Faust spent 10 years in the clinical setting specializing in cardiac rehabilitation and cardiology as both a clinician and administrator. She also served as vice president of Clinical Operations for Heart Alert, which specialized in cardiac monitoring. She developed patient monitoring protocols and was involved in research and development, which led to a successful FDA submission for an over-the-counter cardiac device.
Dr. Michael Clusserath will serve as Life’s next dean of the College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Clusserath has 22 years of higher education experience and arrived at the university in 2012. While at Life, he has served as associate dean in managing the COC curriculum, supervised the academic divisions, assisted with the completion project task group, coordinated the remediation and retest project, and served on the assessment council to ensure compliance with accreditation meta-competency outcomes requirements. He most recently served as the director of Clinics. His experience also includes service on numerous college and university committees.
Dr. Clusserath maintained a private practice for 12 years before becoming a faculty clinician and lecture instructor at Sherman College in 2000, then served as the dean of Chiropractic Health Services. While at Sherman, he also led the curriculum revision and spearheaded the plan for resolution of CCE accreditation concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.