Life University alumna Dr. Melanie Cripps has been honored with the 2020 Rising Chiropractor of the Year award by the Tennessee Chiropractic Association.
TCA is Tennessee's largest professional organization for chiropractors.
Dr. Cripps was chosen by her colleagues to receive this honor, which is given to recognize the recipient's contributions of time and talent early in their career, benefitting their profession and their community.
Growing up in Middle Tennessee, Dr. Cripps excelled on the softball field. She earned her bachelor's degree at Tennessee State University while playing Division I softball, but severe headaches threatened to sideline her until she discovered chiropractic care. Motivated by her chiropractic journey as a patient, she made the decision to attend Life University. After graduating in 2014 with her Doctor of Chiropractic, she established Carthage Family Chiropractic LLC in Carthage, Tennessee.
Over the last six years, Dr. Cripps has been hard at work serving her patients, but makes giving back a priority - coaching a local youth team and taking part in local charity projects, such as the Emmanuel House, an at-risk women's shelter. She joined the Smith County Chamber of Commerce when she opened her practice and now serves on the Chamber Board.
She has been consistently involved in serving her profession. She participates with the TCA as both a member and legislative ambassador, actively seeking professional relationships with the legislators in her area and regularly participating in Chiropractic Day on "the Hill."
Her chiropractic know-how and athletic experience have built a strong reputation among high-level athletes. Dr. Cripps serves as a member on several treatment teams, including those caring for professional UFC fighters and Crossfit Mayhem athletes, providing chiropractic care during their training, fights and competitions.
Dr. Cripps received the award during the TCA's first-ever virtual Annual Awards Event, which premiered on Nov. 21. The event is available for viewing on the Association's website at www.tnchiro.com.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
