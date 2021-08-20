Life University alumna and faculty member Dr. Christie Kwon was presented the 2021 Researcher of the Year Award on Aug. 14 from the International Chiropractic Association’s Upper Cervical Council.
Dr. Kwon was chosen as the recipient of this award by the council from a group of nominees.
Along with serving on the faculty at Life U, Dr. Kwon serves on the Institutional Review Board, the Research Track Advisory Board, and as Research Chair of the College of Chiropractic. She is also a board member and Research Fellow of the Foundation for Vertebral Subluxation, whose mission is to advocate for and advance the founding principles and tenets of the chiropractic profession in the area of vertebral subluxation through research, education, policy and service, and serves on the Clinical Advisory Panel of the Australian Spinal Research Foundation.
Dr. Kwon is currently publishing the largest ever study on the epidemiology of vertebral subluxation, which was her Master’s in Public Health thesis at Emory University completed in 2020.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.