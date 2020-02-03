LGE Credit Union will award one $5,000 scholarship to a senior in the Cobb County School District.
The scholarship highlights a student who shares a commitment to service. Every Cobb Schools high school principal will nominate a current senior who shares the LGE philosophy of “people helping people.”
In 2019, Pope High School graduate Maayan Lantzman won the scholarship.
