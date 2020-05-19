The LGE Credit Union recently awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Wheeler High School senior Samuel Luong.
Luong was selected for modeling the LGE philosophy of “people helping people.”
LGE representatives presented the scholarship to him during Wheeler’s cap and gown pick up event for the school’s 2020 graduates.
Luong, who plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall, has been involved in many clubs and organizations during his time at Wheeler including robotics, orchestra, Magnet Advisory Board, Student Government, Helping Hands, Science Olympiad, Community Service Honor Society, National Honor Society, Universe Xplored and the Science Honor Society. He has also held several leadership positions in these groups and earned letters in community service, Robotics and Orchestra.
Last year, Pope High School graduate Maayan Lantzman won the LGE scholarship.
