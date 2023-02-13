From left are Jennifer Nelson, Chatt Tech Vice President of Advancement; Annette Sinclair, Chatt Tech Director of Student Engagement; Rebecca Streetman, Chatt Tech Career Services Specialist; Vicki Aghajanian, LGE Community Credit Union Director, Community Engagement; Chatt Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb; and LGE Community Credit Union officials Natalie Sinclair, Director, Business Development; Carol Wagner, Senior Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer; and Christina Kendrick - Vice President, Marketing.
Chattahoochee Technical College students will benefit from enhanced career development initiatives thanks to a $10,000 donation from LGE Community Credit Union.
LGE Community Credit Union officials presented this donation to the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation on Feb. 10 at the college’s Marietta campus.
“We are very grateful for this generous support,” said Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb. “This funding will be dedicated for use by our Office of Career Development in their mission to assist students with career readiness and connect them with local employers.”
More than 300 students engage with the Chattahoochee Tech Office of Career Development each semester. The Office of Career Development interacts with students in person and through workshops designed to hone their skills in resume writing and job interviews. LGE Community Credit Union will join in this mission to help students by serving as a presenting sponsor at upcoming career fairs, and engaging with students at financial planning workshops.
“We’re thrilled to announce a partnership that’s such a natural fit. LGE and Chattahoochee Tech share not only similar values, but also an overlapping geographic footprint of the communities we serve,” said Natalie Sakar, the Director of Business Development at LGE Community Credit Union. “Where there’s a Chattahoochee Tech campus, there’s an LGE branch, and I can’t wait to see what we’re able to accomplish by joining forces.”
LGE Community Credit Union connects metro Atlanta to best-in-class financial products, expert advice and personalized service. LGE serves all residents and businesses within Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Fulton and Paulding counties. Since 2010, LGE has given back over $2 million to local nonprofit organizations, families and individuals in need through the LGE Community Outreach Foundation.
