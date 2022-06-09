Cobb County parents, backed by a slate of civil rights and left-leaning groups, filed a joint lawsuit Thursday challenging the constitutionality of the Cobb County Board of Education map approved by Republican lawmakers this year, charging the map has disenfranchised voters of color.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court, accuses the legislation of "intentionally discriminating against communities of color, particularly Black and Latinx voters, by ‘packing’ them into a small number of districts to dilute their voting power.”
Focusing on the Democrat-controlled school board districts two, three, and six, the suit asks the court to block upcoming school board elections, force the General Assembly to redraw the map’s boundaries, and compensate the plaintiffs for their legal fees.
The legal challenge of the maps was made on behalf of several groups, including the League of Women Voters of Marietta-Cobb, the New Georgia Project, and the Georgia NAACP, along with several Cobb parents, according to the filing.
The plaintiffs are represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Georgia, Southern Coalition for Social Justice (SCSJ), Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, and the law firm Schulte, Roth & Zabel LLP.
(Thursday’s filing isn’t the first legal tangle between the SPLC and Cobb schools. Last year, the group sued the district to enforce stricter COVID-19 policies, and recently represented a student who successfully challenged his expulsion for violating the district’s drug policies.)
The plaintiffs argued in a news release that the Republican-sponsored maps, in addition to be unlawful, would ensure the continued disfunction of the board.
“For too long, the white majority board members in Cobb County have ignored the experiences and voices of Black parents, students, and community members and denied Black students like my son appropriate public education and opportunities for him to grow and thrive,” said Karen Finn, who is listed as a parent of a Cobb student.
The suit’s argument echoes those made by Democratic lawmakers during the legislative session earlier this year, who honed in on the concentration of Black voters in three of the board’s seven districts.
In February, state Rep. Renitta Shannon, D-Decatur, charged the map was an example of “packing” — concentrating minority voters into strongly Democratic districts — and “cracking” — diluting the opposition’s power across boundary lines.
Shannon argued districts two, three, and six (currently represented by the board’s three Democrats, Dr. Jaha Howard, Leroy “Tre” Hutchins, and Charisse Davis, all of whom are Black) had “substantially more nonwhite voters than what’s necessary to comply with the Voting Rights act.”
The map’s sponsor, state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, defended the map’s design in a statement provided to the MDJ, saying it complies with the Constitution and Voting Rights Act and ensures “local control, equal representation, and the stability of the district as a whole.”
“The population deviation for each post is minimal, and the map potentially creates three minority opportunity voting districts when reviewing non-Hispanic white populations (Post 2 with 31.8%, Post 3 with 20.7%, and Post 6 with 39.4%).
“Furthermore, communities of interest have been considered. High School attendance zones are largely represented by the same board member, and the new map kept every member (eligible for re-election) in their same post. This map was approved by a majority vote of the Cobb Board of Education and meets all legal benchmarks and requirements. It was my honor to carry this bill in the Georgia Legislature and I look forward to a positive outcome against this meritless lawsuit.”
Ehrhart also directed her ire at the SPLC in particular, adding, “This is exactly what Democrats do when they cannot win at the ballot box. They recruit extremist, fringe organizations to file baseless lawsuits to thwart the will of the people. For true context, one must consider the nature of the group behind the lawsuit, which among others is the SPLC, a litigious-obsessed hate group that takes pride in labeling everyone else as a hate group.
“Considering it has itself been the object of dozens of lawsuits, defamation being among them, and given its dismal record of litigious success and extremist viewpoints, it’s safe to say this frivolous lawsuit regarding the Cobb Board of Education will fail as well.”
The map in question was prepared by attorneys at Taylor English Duma last year at the request of the Cobb school board’s Republican majority. The board passed it along party lines in December, with then-Chairman Randy Scamihorn denying charges from colleague Leroy “Tre” Hutchins that the map “looks like it is drawn based on race.”
“That’s an outrageous accusation without substantial data or evidence,” Scamihorn told the MDJ at the time.
The lawsuit is complicated by the fact that primary elections under the new maps have already been held in districts two, four, and six, with general elections scheduled for November. Though the maps don't take effect until next January, elections for upcoming terms are held based on their boundaries.
The University of Georgia’s Charles Bullock, a political science professor specializing in redistricting, said the case could take up to a year or two to be resolved. But were the plaintiffs to come out on top, candidates elected in this year’s races would be forced to run again.
“At that point, the maps are illegal, and therefore they’re essentially null and void,” said Bullock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.