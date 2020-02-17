The National Art Education Association recently named Laura LaQuaglia the winner of the 2020 Southeastern Region Supervision & Administration Art Educator Award.
LaQuaglia is the Cobb Schools Supervisor of Learning Design and Visual Arts.
This prestigious award, determined through a peer review of nominations, recognizes the contributions, service and achievements of an outstanding NAEA member annually at the Regional level within their division. The award will be presented on March 26-28 at the NAEA National Convention in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Founded in 1947, the National Art Education Association is the leading professional membership organization exclusively for visual arts educators.
