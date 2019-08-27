Although all Cobb students are back in class now, a group of students from Lassiter, Pope and Kell high schools started the school year a little early.
The freshmen students learned what it takes to be a successful cadet in the Navy JROTC program. During the freshman orientation, the Lassiter-Pope-Kell cadets studied basic drill skills such as position of attention, right face and forward march.
“Drill helps establish discipline in a cadet, which is a very important trait to have as a follower and a leader,” said Capt. James Minta, Senior Naval Science Instructor of the Lassiter-Pope-Kell Navy JROTC.
Along with drill, cadets also did physical training. The students participated in exercises such as push-ups, sit-ups and running in order to build up athleticism to the Navy’s standards. The cadets also participated in team-building games such as kickball and ultimate frisbee to build unity among the cadets.
Throughout the orientation, the freshmen studied basic naval knowledge in preparation for their first promotion test. On this test they were asked questions on rank structure and the Orders to the Sentry. Those who passed got their first promotion to the rank of Cadet Seaman Apprentice. Along with their promotion, they also received a ribbon for participation in the mini camp.
The Freshman Orientation is a mini camp that is used to better the unit, the cadets and the instructors. The new cadets learned important skills such as drill, general knowledge and athleticism.
“These students will have a head start among their peers because of their participation and willingness to learn before the school year started," Capt. Minta said. "This annual event will continue to make our unit grow in participation and leadership, making the Lassiter-Pope-Kell unit even stronger."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.