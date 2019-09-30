The Lassiter High School Band will host its annual Fall Community Recycle Day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lassiter High School, 2601 Shallowford Road in Marietta.
“This is a great opportunity to declutter your home or garage, and safely dispose of sensitive papers which can be shredded on-site,” said Kim Zachman, a parent volunteer for the Lassiter Band Booster Association. “Proceeds from this event help us pay for instrument repair and replacement, educational enrichment and other initiatives that benefit all Lassiter High School Band students and families.”
Accepted items include electronics, metal, appliances and paint, as well as paper documents which will be securely shredded.
For more information about accepted items, visit SARecycling.com. For more information about fees and donations, email Recycling@LBBA.org.
