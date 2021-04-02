Lassiter High School entered a code yellow lockdown Thursday after a student was seen carrying a gun near campus.
The armed student was reported by another student of the school, a Cobb County School District spokesperson said, adding, “there was no direct threat to the campus.” Lassiter students and teachers continued to teach and learn while Cobb Police and Cobb Schools Police investigated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
