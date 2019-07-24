Visitors to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. may see the work of Lassiter High School graduate Holly Mostyn.
The recent Cobb graduate was one of the first-place winners in the Congressional Art Competition. Mostyn’s award-winning photograph “Splatter” will be on display in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside winners from other Congressional Districts across the nation.
Sophia Maier’s colored pencil, marker and acrylic piece “BusBOY” also won second place and will be on display in Rep. Lucy McBath’s Washington, D.C. office. Sophia is also a recent graduate of Lassiter High School.
Each student participant received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Rep. McBath. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982, to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.
Rep. McBath congratulated the two Lassiter students during a May reception at the Roswell Visual Arts Center. Sen. Johnny Isakson also recently was able to congratulate Mostyn in person on the success of having her art displayed in the U.S. Capitol.
