LakePoint Sports announced the recipients of the inaugural LakePoint Sports C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S. Scholarship, supported by Coca-Cola Bottling Company United and Great American Cookies.
This year, the organization awarded $1,000 scholarships to Isabella Ferary of Marietta for beach volleyball, who is enrolling at Georgia State University this fall; and Christopher Snopek of Madison, Mississippi for basebasell, who is attending Harvard College. Snopek and Ferary both competed on campus during their youth sports career.
Each recipient wrote a 300-word essay describing one of the LakePoint Sports’ C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S. values and how they displayed it during their athletic career. They also had to provide a letter of recommendation, academic credentials, extracurricular activities and highlights from their performance on the LakePoint Sports campus.
These recipients were selected out of over 50 applicants.
For more information, visit LakePointSports.com/Scholarship.
