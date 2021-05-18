For Kennesaw State University nursing major Roberto Escobar of Acworth, the iconic white lab coat is more than just an accoutrement.
After earning his bachelor's degree in nursing this week, he soon will don that coat, common among medical professionals, as an intensive care unit nurse at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome. When he slips it over his shoulders on his first day at work, the former neurosurgery resident in his native Venezuela will return to the familiar environment of the medical field.
Escobar came to America from Punto Fijo, Venezuela, in July 2015. Initially, he traveled to the Atlanta area on vacation to visit an uncle, who told Roberto about KSU. Escobar spoke very little English, so he enrolled in KSU's Division of Global Affairs' Intensive English Program. Knowing his background in medicine, his program instructors then suggested he study nursing at KSU so he could take advantage of the affordable education in a well-known program and keep working in the medical field.
Clinical assistant professor of nursing Toni Johnson praised Escobar for applying his medical training to his lessons and helping fellow students where he could, along with setting an example as a lifelong learner, involved member of the community and top-notch student. Escobar joined Sigma Theta Tau nursing honor society and was active in KSU's Student Nurses Association, First Generation Owls and the Recruitment, Retention and Progression to Graduation program for Latino and Hispanic students.
Now that Escobar has earned his nursing degree and has a job as a nurse waiting for him, he doesn't plan to stop there. While working in the hospital in Rome, he plans to study for the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam to become a licensed physician and become a surgical resident. He said he has professional opportunities he never dreamed possible, and he owes much of his success to KSU.
