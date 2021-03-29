In its inaugural year of varsity competition, Kennesaw State Esports has won its first Peach Belt Conference League of Legends championship.
Competing in its first conference tournament with scholarship Esports players, the Owls beat Augusta, North Georgia and Florida Southern en route to the Peach Belt title, earning a berth in the College League of Legends national championship tournament scheduled for May and June.
KSU launched its varsity Esports Program in fall 2020, joining the Peach Belt as its first NCAA Division I associate member. The league features members at the NCAA Division I, II and III levels. KSU was previously a full member of the Peach Belt from 1994 to 2005 before moving to the Division I ranks, winning four national championships as a part of the Georgia-based Division II conference.
In addition to League of Legends, the university sponsors varsity teams in Rocket League and SMITE, with 19 students earning scholarships for their participation. KSU is also a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports, joining a growing number of universities nationwide that support intercollegiate Esports.
The varsity program builds upon the institution’s rich history of Esports on campus, which includes a highly active registered student organization and 10 competition clubs. The varsity Esports Program is the result of a joint effort involving the Division of Student Affairs, the College of Computing and Software Engineering and the Department of Athletics.
