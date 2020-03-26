Kennesaw State University programs have recently been recognized as being among the best at the state, national and global level.
KSU was ranked among the top universities in the world for accounting research by Brigham Young University.
Based on research output in 12 top accounting journals, KSU’s School of Accountancy ranked as the 61st most-published university in the world during the last six years and the second most-published in Georgia.
KSU’s Graphic Communications program ranked a 2020 GDUSA Top Graphic Design School and No. 3 in the state by Career Animation Review.
Graphic Communications, with over 200 majors, is the largest program in the College of the Arts at KSU. The School of Art and Design is accredited by NASAD.
KSU was ranked No. 1 in Georgia for Online Master of Engineering by U.S. News and World Report.
The state’s second-largest, the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology serves nearly 5,000 students, offering 20 undergraduate and graduate engineering degrees and engineering technology degrees. The only Georgia-based institution in the listing, its online graduate programs were ranked No. 66 nationwide.
The Princeton Review listed KSU’s Computer Game Design and Development program among the top undergraduate degree offerings.
Georgia’s only ABET-accredited game design degree program, KSU ranked in the top 50 nationwide. The interdisciplinary offering combines technical programming and software development with artistic fields such as animation, audio and real-time user interaction.
KSU ranked No. 1 in public institutions in Georgia for Best Online Master of Information Technology by U.S. News and World Report. Housed in KSU’s College of Computing and Software Engineering, the information technology program was also ranked No. 36 nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.