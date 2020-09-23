Hackathons are by nature designed to challenge students to perform under unusual circumstances, typically by solving complex industry-related problems within a short timeframe.
This year, teams of students competing in Kennesaw State University's College of Computing and Software Engineering’s fourth annual Hackathon were faced with the entirely new challenge of participating fully online. More than 110 students took part in the event, which is designed to showcase student talent while connecting them with industry partners across the metro area.
Throughout the event, students applied the knowledge they gained inside the classroom to real-world problems posed by sponsoring companies. The sponsors – Wellstar, HPCC Systems and MagMutual – each issued challenges specific to their respective industries and lent experts to mentor KSU students throughout the competition.
Teams were judged by the sponsoring companies and awarded first, second and third place prizes in each challenge. The event was open to all students pursuing degrees in CCSE.
Normally held on campus, the event pivoted to an entirely online format this year due to the pandemic. Instead of meeting with industry professionals face-to-face, students were able to engage with them via virtual chatrooms. Rather than present their projects in front of a packed room at the end of the four-day event, students tailored their presentations to take place on Microsoft Teams.
A total of nine teams were awarded prizes on the final day of the Hackathon:
HPCC Systems
- First place – Lydia Vaine, Jonathan-Henry Chery and Alex Henson
- Second place – Abedul Hoque, Yasha Jones and Ngan Tran
- Third place – Srivasta Mallpragada, Noah Gardner, Anthony Phan
MagMutual
- First place – David Blunk, Nicolas Capparelli and Andrew Goeden
- Second place – Baboucarr Sanneh, Ashiv Sharma and Munia Rahman
- Third place – Jiaming Li, Xiao Zhang and Houida Aldih
Wellstar
- First place – Caitlyn Murphy, James Bond and Nick Genova
- Second place – Issouf Kindo and My Anh Huynh
- Third place – Andre Dumas, Naquan Smith and Barrett Rose
