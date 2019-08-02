Dignitaries from the Tuscan town of Montepulciano, Italy hosted a reception to commemorate the hard work of Kennesaw State University Education Abroad students who digitized more than 2,000 handwritten documents in the town’s archives.
Many of these records, some of which date from the mid-14th century, are connected to the town’s business and the construction of San Biagio, a classic-styled Renaissance church.
The mayor of Montepulciano, Michele Angiolini, officially recognized the efforts of the 14 students participating in a summer semester course on the art and archaeology of Italy, and Philip Kiernan, assistant professor of art history in the College of the Arts.
A live video link allowed KSU’s Division of Global Affairs based on the Kennesaw campus to witness the commemoration occurring at the Consorzio del Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Enoliteca, a wine educational facility near the KSU in Tuscany facility.
The archives project, part of Kiernan’s summer semester course, gave students the opportunity to obtain practical experience in cultural heritage management.
“The students assisted in the preservation of thousands of handwritten documents held by Montepulciano’s archives,” said Kiernan. “Many of the documents relate to the construction of the church of San Biagio, an important Italian Renaissance church that was designed and built by Antonio da Sangallo the Elder between 1518 and 1540. Another important document was a book of letters written by Tuscan rulers, bishops and popes to the town of Montepulciano in the 16th century, many of which are signed by members of the powerful Medici family."
In a separate project, Kiernan said students photographed and drew a collection of ancient Etruscan and Roman inscriptions and relief carvings that were attached to the side of the Palazzo Bucelli in the early 18th century. These monuments date to the second and first centuries B.C. and were collected by Pietro Bucelli before being displayed in this unusual way.
Riccardo Pizzinelli, an architect and the president of the Historical Society of Montepulciano (Società storica poliziana), was among the dignitaries who addressed the gathering. Pizzinelli led the organizing events and exhibitions for the 500th anniversary celebration of San Biagio Temple last September.
Pizzinelli praised the partnership forged between the city and KSU in preserving the records using 21st century technology.
Ever since KSU sent its first group of students to Montepulciano in 1999, the university has partnered with a consortium of schools within the University System of Georgia to develop programs in Tuscany.
Currently, the Montepulciano Consortium is responsible for the two traditional summer study abroad programs in Montepulciano, where students from across the University System of Georgia take courses in the liberal arts and sciences as well as the fine arts.
