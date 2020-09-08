Kennesaw State University has responded to the challenges of the unconventional fall 2020 semester by scheduling more than a thousand activities and programs for students to stay connected with each other and their campus community.
President Pamela Whitten stated that KSU’s nearly 41,000 students will do more than simply attend class and wait for normalcy to return. The Division of Student Affairs is up to the task, developing a diverse schedule of events that maintain current safety measures, adding to the many virtual events already planned.
Many of the activities are just for fun – esports competitions, trivia tournaments and a pop-up obstacle course on the Campus Green, to name a few – while other programs focus on health and well-being. Also, a "prize patrol" on both the Kennesaw and Marietta campuses is awarding prizes to students who are decked out in KSU apparel.
KSU's academic colleges have joined the effort by rolling out a broad array of events for the fall. For example, KSU Journey Honors College hosted a table tennis tournament and plans to have its annual fall festival, and the School of Music is conducting Fresh Air Fridays with live music performances by students and faculty at the Kennesaw campus gazebo.
KSU Athletics is a key partner with Student Affairs, as coaches from the university’s 16 men’s and women’s varsity sports teams are conducting weekly clinics open to all students. Many of the clinics cover the proper techniques for playing a particular sport, while others are educational on topics such as golf etiquette or team leadership.
Arneson pointed out that the myriad of activities being hosted by Student Affairs and Housing and Residence Life are in addition to the more than 300 student clubs and organizations that are active at KSU. He cited Fraternity and Sorority Life as an example, as 350 female students have joined sororities at KSU this fall and fraternity recruitment is underway.
That message is resonating with KSU students. First-year Owls are participating in events to make friends and acclimate to their college home, and returning students are maintaining the connections they already have at KSU.
Senior Zaria Johnson recently attended events on both the Kennesaw and Marietta campuses on the same day. She started in Marietta near the Globe sculpture for a socially distanced social where students built their own burgers, then headed to the Kennesaw campus and played bingo at the Carmichael Student Center.
Gabrielle Jones, a freshman from Marietta, also enjoyed two events in the same evening. She played a few rounds of bingo and then attended a meeting of one of KSU’s many student clubs, and finished some homework in-between.
