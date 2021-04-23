Prior to enrolling at Kennesaw State University, first-generation student Kamille Suarez-Paulino said there were few people who could offer guidance for her college career.
Now a third-year student in The Coca-Cola First Generation and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Scholars program, the economics major wears her first-generation status as a badge of pride.
Suarez-Paulino is one of 35 students who have benefited from the program made possible by a $1.25 million donation from The Coca-Cola Foundation. Launched in August 2018, the grant provides scholarships to students who identify as first generation, or those who are first in their immediate families to seek college degrees. Beyond the scholarships, the four-year program offers additional academic and social support designed to meet the needs of the students in the target populations. Support comes in the form of graduation coaches, mentoring receptions and regular workshops.
As someone new to the college experience, Suarez-Paulino said the graduation coaching has been one of the most advantageous aspects of the program. On the advice of her coach, she attended several workshops and seminars, leading her to become an active member of the Undergraduate Research Club and the Student Managed Investment Fund.
Like Suarez-Paulino, civil engineering student Keoni McKeever said he was able to find a community on campus through The Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship Program. As a freshman, he became active in the American Society of Civil Engineers student chapter which, in turn, led him to an internship at Civilogistix.
If not for the program, business management student Emily Johnston said she likely wouldn’t have been able to afford college. Each recipient of The Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship receives a $5,000 award, which can be coupled with the HOPE Scholarship annually to cover all costs associated with tuition, fees and books.
Johnston said she has used opportunities within the program to work on her resume writing and interview skills, and has built her network by connecting with Coca-Cola professionals. During a recent mentoring dinner, she was paired with Kathy Schwaig, KSU provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
Tierra Morrow, an elementary education student, said she would not have traveled internationally if it weren’t for the program, which provides funding for students to engage in research and study abroad opportunities. In 2019, she visited Peru with her first generation learning community.
Like Suarez-Paulino, Morrow admits that she had some angst about being the first in her family to seek a college degree. However, equipped with the experience through The Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship program, she has adopted it as part of her identity.
