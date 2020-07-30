Vanessa Godinez and Hayley Englund wanted to experience the world. They both had their chance during a unique internship at the United Nations headquarters in Switzerland.
Englund, who graduated from Kennesaw State University this summer recently completed her internship with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, while Godinez’s experience was in 2018. Yet both returned with a suitcase full of memories and a determination to make the world a better place.
Binbin Jiang, executive director of the Division of Global Affairs and Director of the CIFAL Atlanta, a UN-affiliated center at KSU, said the center champions any chance for students to travel overseas and gain both life and work experience. That Englund and Godinez both landed internships with UNITAR speaks well to the initiative and abilities shown by KSU students, she said.
Godinez served her internship at UNITAR through CIFAL Atlanta in fall 2018. CIFAL Atlanta seeks to strengthen the abilities of local governments, leaders and private sector authorities to foster economic development, environmental sustainability and social development. CIFAL Atlanta is the only such UN office on a college campus in the United States.
Godinez dove right into her internship and worked with Luis Gallegos, the ambassador from Ecuador to the UN, helping his staff during events held at The Palais, such as the 39th Human Rights Council session, the Universal Periodic Review and the Intergovernmental Working Group on Transnational corporations.
Englund’s internship at UNITAR came about when she inquired about those opportunities at the Education Abroad office within the Division of Global Affairs. She learned of opportunities available to fund overseas studies, crediting program coordinator Cassie Denekes for leading the way.
Englund’s internship focused on sustainability and said that her experience at UNITAR allowed her to apply her theoretical knowledge into practice.
During her internship, Englund worked on projects centered around the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, including event planning with mayors and governors from around the world, helping local and regional authorities develop a driving safety manual, and creating a UN publication still in circulation.
After finishing her internship last fall, Englund immediately set about expanding on work experiences she started at the UN. Englund currently has an internship with AmeriCorps in the Atlanta area, working on a sustainable agriculture project she hopes will start in development this fall.
Now that Godinez has finished her CIFAL experience, her future plans include graduate school, the Peace Corps and starting her own small business. Under the current circumstances dictated by the coronavirus pandemic, however, Godinez said she has used her best-learned skills in adapting to changing environments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.