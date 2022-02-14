Raymond Goslow, who has been a fan of "Jeopardy!" ever since his father introduced him to the program as a child, will represent Kennesaw State University in the “Jeopardy!” National College Championship set to air Tuesday.
Goslow is one of 36 contestants selected from universities all over the country. He is guaranteed at least $10,000, which is awarded to the 24 contestants who will be eliminated in the first round, but he is competing for the $250,000 grand prize.
The show is hosted by Mayim Bialik, who played Amy Farrah Fowler on the U.S. sitcom, “The Big Bang Theory.”
Born in Conway, Arkansas, Goslow moved to Austell when he was three years old and considers it home.
When asked how he became knowledgeable enough to compete on such a competitive show, he credited his love for reading, his knack for online research and his degree in geospatial science that helps him maintain and grow his knowledge of a vast range of topics.
Although he is competing with his college-age peers on the show, he said getting to know them was his favorite part about taping the show in California.
"Everyone that I am on the show with is the same age, so we had a lot in common," he said. "After taping, I would go out to eat with them and hang out."
The entire tournament was recorded in November at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.
Before being named a contestant, Goslow went through an application process that lasted one year. During this time, he took the “Jeopardy!” College Anytime Test, took a proctored test, auditioned in a mock game over Zoom and went through a background check.
He graduated from Kennesaw State University this past December with a bachelor’s degree in Geospatial Science. Before he joined the staff at Switzer Library in Marietta as senior library assistant for periodicals, he worked at South Cobb Regional Library after volunteering there in high school.
Working in a library wasn't just something Goslow did in high school, it is what he wants to make a career out of.
"My plans are to get my master's in Library Science at Valdosta State and become a professional librarian," he said. "My dream job is to become a manager of a library's technical services department."
Being a veteran Rubik’s Cube competitor, Goslow traveled to Waimea, Hawaii, in 2020 and won first place in the 2x2x2 cube tournament at the Hawaii Big Island Event.
Goslow is also a spelling bee champion, among other knowledge-based accolades.
