To say Kennesaw State senior Carrie Lyn Barron has a lot of irons in the fire is an understatement.
Among those who know her, the most popular observation is “I don’t know how she does it.”
Barron, a non-traditional cellular, molecular and developmental biology major and student in KSU Journey Honors College, works in the lab of professor of biochemistry Jonathan McMurry, works two jobs and cares for her husband, Jay, who has autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. She donated a kidney to him in 2014. Complications and expenses from the disease and resulting treatments cost the couple their house, and they lived in their car for a year and a half. With support from KSU’s Campus Awareness, Resource and Empowerment Services, the couple now have a stable place to live.
Barron, scheduled to graduate on time in the spring, has her eye on completing a doctorate in molecular biology.
Her answer to those observations is simple: “I can’t not do this.”
Carrie Lyn grew up in Burley, Idaho, a small town where she said girls were not encouraged to pursue higher education. The constraints of the place eventually got to her. So when Jay visited family in Idaho, he talked then-19-year-old Carrie Lyn into a date and proposed soon afterward. They married three months later — on the condition that they leave Burley. Shortly thereafter, the two moved to the Southeast, nearer his father and stepmother.
Eventually, Jay showed symptoms of ADPKD, a genetic disorder in which cysts form in the kidneys. Carrie Lyn said the disease ran through his family, so it was only a matter of time before it manifested in Jay. He eventually needed a kidney transplant, which happens in about half of ADPKD patients. In January 2014, Carrie Lyn donated a kidney for the transplant.
Renowned transplant doctor Christian Larsen of Emory University, who handled Jay’s father’s transplant, also operated on Jay. Carrie Lyn impressed Larsen with her curiosity, and he suggested she go to college.
All the while, Carrie Lyn hit the books and the internet, devouring any information she could find on ADPKD. She consulted YouTube channels, encyclopedias and scholarly journals. The doctors treating Jay were impressed enough with her diligence to insist she go to college, so she did, for the first time at age 37. But she had to drop out to work and care for Jay, though her love of learning never abated.
Jay’s younger half-brother Daniel spoke highly of KSU, where he earned his degree and where Carrie Lyn enrolled for the fall semester in 2017, taking a full course load as she has done each semester since—including summers.
The ongoing medical issues left the Barrons devastated financially, and they lived in their car. When she confided in a professor that she was unsure of her housing situation, they recommended she approach CARE, where she met director and founder Marcy Stidum.
Carrie Lyn said she had resolved in her mind to just get through her undergraduate years homeless before earning a spot in a Ph.D. program, which would carry a stipend that could pay for housing. Last summer, a CARE donor who owns an apartment complex offered to move the Barrons into an apartment for the 2019-20 school year, and then renewed the lease for the current school year, allowing the Barrons to save money before she moves on to graduate school.
Fully engaged with her studies, Carrie Lyn joined the research team in McMurry’s lab in March 2019 and immediately rose to the top.
Stidum said Carrie Lyn has become an ambassador for CARE.
In the classroom and in the lab, Carrie Lyn has continued to excel. She will complete a Capstone project on cell-penetrating peptides this fall. She was set to present at the National Council for Undergraduate Research in spring 2020, and had lined up a summer internship at Cambridge University in England to study with renowned microbiologist Jillian Frazier, but COVID-19 scuttled those plans.
As for Jay, Carrie Lynn said that her husband is doing as well as he can. He has good days and bad days, draining off a pint of excess blood every six weeks, taking various medications and meeting regularly with physicians.
Nothing will keep Carrie Lyn from earning her doctorate and bringing the world closer to a cure for ADPKD. Her team of mentors collectively is confident she’ll achieve her goal, and so is she.
