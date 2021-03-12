Homecoming 2021 has moved from the fall to the spring, and kicks off at Kennesaw State University on Monday with a combination of in-person and virtual activities to celebrate all things Owls.
The week celebrates KSU by uniting students, faculty, staff, alumni, friends, community members and organizations in anticipation of Homecoming Day on March 20. The traditional football game headlines this year’s festivities, as the Owls take on Dixie State at 1 p.m. at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
In addition to a week of activities, the KSU community will participate in a Can-A-Thon service project to help CARE Services, which provides support to students in need.
Events for the week include:
- Monday at 7 p.m. — Action at the Fraction, featuring a showing of “The Wizard of Oz” in the Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
- Tuesday at 6 p.m. — Cardboard Boat Regatta, in-person for competitors at Student Recreation Activities Center at the Kennesaw Campus.
- Wednesday at 6 p.m. — The Amazing Race, Homecoming Edition at the Kennesaw Campus.
- March 18 at 7 p.m. — Lip Sync Battle in the Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
- March 19 at 3 p.m. — Food Truck Festival in the Brandsmart Parking Lot; and 6:30 p.m. — the virtual Homecoming Court reunion.
- March 20 at 1 p.m. — KSU vs. Dixie State in the Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
For a complete Homecoming 2021 schedule and more information, visit homecoming.kennesaw.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.