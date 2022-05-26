Cheers and tears came together at the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center this week for spring Commencement. Graduates, their families, faculty and the entire University community gathered to celebrate conferring of degrees to more than 3,500 over two days of ceremonies. Enjoy this look at the pomp and circumstance, the joy and pride of these forever Owls.
Congratulations to the Class of 2022!
The Class of 2022 had a total of 3,548 graduates, 133 majors represented, a 3.34 average GPA for undergraduates and a 3.79 average GPA for graduates.
Graduates by college were:
♦ Bagwell College of Education had 183 undergraduate degrees and 236 graduate degrees.
♦ Coles College of Business had 480 undergraduate degrees and 172 graduate degrees.
♦ College of Architecture and Construction Management had 105 undergraduate degrees and 8 graduate degrees.
♦ College of Computing and Software Engineering had 280 undergraduate degrees and 120 graduate degrees.
♦ Wellstar College of Health and Human Services had 199 undergraduate degrees and 53 graduate degrees.
♦ College of Science and Mathematics had 226 undergraduate degrees and 27 graduate degrees.
♦ College of the Arts had 151 undergraduate degrees.
♦ Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences had 826 undergraduate degrees and 62 graduate degrees.
♦ Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology had 332 undergraduate degrees and 62 graduate degrees.
Graduates represented 803 first-generation graduates; 63 military veterans; 36 states plus DC, Guam and Puerto Rico; and 63 countries.
The youngest undergraduate was 18 years old.
The youngest postgrad was 21 years old.
The oldest graduate and oldest postgrad were 74 years old.
There were 452 cum laude graduates, 436 magna cum laude graduates and 255 summa cum laude graduates.
