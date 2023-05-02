Kennesaw State University will host commencement ceremonies May 9-12 to recognize its nearly 4,000 graduates this spring.
Undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students will be awarded degrees from Kennesaw State during eight ceremonies at the Convocation Center on the Kennesaw campus.
One of the ceremonies will include featured commencement speaker and KSU alumna Georgia McGaughey, vice president of the Data and Computational Sciences group at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. McGaughey will speak during the May 9 ceremony at 3 p.m.
KSU's commencement schedule is listed below:
Tuesday, May 9
10 a.m. – Coles College of Business
3 p.m. – College of Science and Mathematics, College of the Arts
Wednesday, May 10
10 a.m. – Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences
3 p.m. – Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences (Psychology and Communications)
Thursday, May 11
10 a.m. – College of Architecture and Construction Management, Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology
3 p.m. – College of Computing and Software Engineering, Institute for Cyber Workforce Development
Friday, May 12
10 a.m. – Bagwell College of Education
3 p.m. – Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, Academy for Inclusive Learning and Social Growth
KSU’s Spring 2023 graduating class includes 664 first-generation college graduates and 60 military veterans. Its graduating class ranges in age from 19 to 81. Nearly 1,300 students are graduating with the honor of cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.