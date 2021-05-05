In life, Ellen Long constantly supported others, whether it was by introducing more women to the field of engineering, providing much-needed support to students experiencing homelessness or mentoring women early in their careers.
Today, her legacy continues through the Ellen Long Honors CARE Engineering Scholarship Endowment, established by Shepherd “Shep” Long to honor his late wife. The scholarship benefits students in KSU’s Keeping Sights Upward Journey Honors College who demonstrate acute financial need. The gift, bolstered by an ongoing 150% endowment matching program established last year by Rosemary and John Brown and the KSU Foundation, brings the Longs’ total giving to more than $200,000 since 2016.
Ellen made her mark on Georgia’s engineering industry as the founder, owner and president of Long Engineering. As a woman in a male-dominated field, she fiercely advocated for other women in the engineering industry and fought to close the gender gap. Prior to their most recent gift, the Longs established scholarships supporting women studying in KSU’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology.
Shep, who serves as a member of the KSU Foundation Board of Trustees, said his wife was also passionate about helping students who faced other insecurities. The Longs leapt at the opportunity to invest in the growth of KSU’s Campus Awareness, Resource and Empowerment Services program after meeting with Marcy Stidum, the program director. CARE Services provides access to food, temporary housing and other supportive services to students in need. Ellen was a member of CARE Services’ Advisory Board. Today, Shep carries on Ellen’s legacy by serving in the same role.
In addition to the endowed scholarships for Honors and engineering students, the Longs launched a scholarship benefiting CARE Services students in particular.
