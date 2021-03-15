Kennesaw State University has established a School of Instructional Technology and Innovation, building on the Bagwell College of Education’s reputation as a leader in teaching educators to empower learning with technology.
Elevated from a department within the Bagwell College, the School of Instructional Technology and Innovation offers three academic degree programs – master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in instructional technology – and graduate certificates/endorsements in personalized learning and online teaching. The school is also home to three service units: iTeach, which provides consulting services and professional development training to school districts; the Teacher Resource and Activity Corner that helps education students, P-12 educators and community members plan and prepare effective and creative classroom instruction; and a team of technology professionals who support Bagwell’s faculty, staff and students in using technology for teaching and learning.
Along with offering high-demand degree programs, the School of Instructional Technology and Innovation will be closely aligned with KSU moving forward as a research-driven, R2-designated university. The school will collaborate with other colleges on innovative and relevant research in the area of technology and computing – with particular interest in partnering with the College of Computing and Software Engineering on technology-related grant opportunities.
Establishing the school continues KSU’s reputation as a leader in instructional technology, which began in the 1990s with the Bagwell College developing InTech, a pilot professional development program for teachers and technology that the General Assembly made a requirement for all Georgia educators. KSU continues to set the pace, as the BCOE’s Traci Redish recently led the statewide task force to develop the standards for all University System of Georgia instructional technology programs.
The school is also home to iTeach – one of the university’s most recognized units, providing technology-related professional learning, consulting and services to approximately 275 schools and/or districts in Georgia and other states. The iTeach MakerBus travels the state providing robotics, coding, engineering and maker experiences to Georgia students. The school also launched its Innovation Lab, with a bold vision to serve as Bagwell’s incubator for educational innovation – where ideas are born and tested.
