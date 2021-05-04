Kennesaw State University will host in-person Commencement ceremonies May 10-14 for the first time in more than a year.
The university will recognize more than 3,600 students who are earning their degrees this spring. All 2020 spring, summer and fall graduates have also been invited to participate in Commencement, with nearly 5,000 expected to attend one of the nine ceremonies during the week.
Throughout the weeklong commencement celebration, nine graduation ceremonies will be held outdoors at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. The ceremonies will be held rain or shine.
The spring 2021 Commencement schedule will be May 10 at 7 p.m. Graduate College; May 11 at 10 a.m. the Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences will hold their first ceremony and the second will be at 5 p.m.; May 12 at 10 a.m. the Coles College of Business will hold their first ceremony and the second will be at 5 p.m.; May 13 at 10 a.m. the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology will hold their ceremony and at 5 p.m. will be the College of Computing and Software Engineering, College of Architecture and Construction Management; and May 14 at 10 a.m. the College of Science and Mathematics, College of the Arts will hold their ceremony and at 5 p.m. will be the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, Bagwell College of Education.
For more information, visit https://commencement.kennesaw.edu/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.