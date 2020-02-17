Kennesaw State University researchers Louise Lawson and Nicole Ferguson of the Department of Statistics and Analytical Sciences have received a three-year, $334,000 grant from the Gerber Foundation.
Their project, “Grow Baby Grow,” will focus on studying classifications used to determine appropriateness of growth in premature infants and how these growth curves can predict which infants are most at risk. They plan to standardize the classifications, using epidemiological techniques to help better identify those infants most at risk.
“Our analysis of growth curves will help clinicians ensure that infants in neonatal intensive care units are growing appropriately while in the hospital, thereby allowing these infants to receive targeted nutritional and medical treatment,” said Lawson, professor of statistics. “Using our results, any clinician or medical researcher can use the growth curves to make better diagnostic decisions.”
Lawson and Ferguson will conduct this research in the Human Studies Lab, a teaching and research computer laboratory they co-founded at KSU. This lab in the College of Science and Mathematics focuses on medical and other public health research, using high speed computers in a secure environment to analyze medical record data in order to describe trends or help make recommendations related to research questions.
KSU undergraduate and graduate students actively participate in the research process through enrollment in the professors’ statistics courses as well as becoming research assistants for the lab.
“In fact, one of our graduate student assistants, Randall English, was instrumental in helping us write the grant for Gerber,” said Lawson, lab director. “He developed the idea for the introductory paragraphs of the proposal, which was instrumental in persuading the Gerber grant reviewers to fund us.”
English, who is pursuing a master’s degree in applied statistics at KSU, has worked in the lab for more than a year.
The Human Studies Lab was originally formed to explore questions related to growth in infants born prematurely. For research purposes, lab members have access to a large data set of anonymous medical records for more than 1 million infants in NICUs around the U.S., representing approximately 20% of all U.S. NICUs’ records.
In the past few years, projects have expanded as the lab has partnered with additional external collaborators. The research has included studying pulmonary function in older adults and studying the effectiveness of treating lower back pain with a new medical device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.