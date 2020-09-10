For the past two years, Kennesaw State University researcher Ayse Tekes, along with a team of undergraduates, has been working to find a solution to a common teaching challenge — how to improve student learning outcomes with limited resources.
Tekes, assistant professor of mechanical engineering in KSU’s Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, has been focusing her efforts on improving educational aids used to teach abstract concepts to mechanical engineering students during introductory courses.
Her Dynamics and Control Research Group of undergraduate students designed and developed 3D printed laboratory equipment prototypes that could be used to demonstrate vibrations and control theories while remaining portable and cost-effective — less than $30 to create. Tekes explained that the commercial turn-key systems used in the labs are expensive to replace and are often shared between students because they can be bulky to accommodate multiples in a smaller learning space, and their limited portability results in few available stations.
Now Tekes and Tris Utschig, director of scholarly teaching in KSU’s Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, are taking the project to the next level. They received a National Science Foundation grant – the first for Tekes – from the Improving Undergraduate STEM Education Program, which supports research and development projects to create, explore and implement promising tools and practices in STEM education.
The three-year, $297,262 award will support the implementation of the 3D-PLE and associated learning activities in lecture and laboratory courses for dynamics, vibrations, machine design and control theory. Student learning and professional outcomes will be assessed in these courses, comparing the results of students who used the devices in the learning activities to students without the learning activities.
Tekes said that an undergraduate research design group will plan, print and evaluate the new devices, that will be bundled with ready-to-use learning activities created by Tekes and Utschig focused on guided explorations that involve real-world phenomena to illustrate abstract concepts. The research design group will introduce their devices to students in the courses and assist during the learning activities.
The idea to create the 3D-PLE formed a few years ago when Tekes attended the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers American Control Conference and learned of the demand for take-home educational kits. With student assistance and a series of internal grants awarded by KSU’s Office of Research, Tekes and her team immediately began the design phase in early 2018 with initial prototypes made of wood blocks with spring steels acting as the vibrating apparatus.
Her students finalized one device – an interlocking, 3D-printed block of plastic that can be easily broken down for transportation. They presented their findings at the fall 2018 Dynamic Systems and Control Conference of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
