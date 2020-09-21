Gestational diabetes affects nearly one in 10 pregnancies and is associated with children facing an increased risk of obesity and diabetes as adults.
Kennesaw State University researcher Katherine Ingram is tackling these transgenerational health issues through a grant from the National Institutes of Health.
Ingram, associate professor of exercise science in KSU’s Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, is the principal investigator for the $406,000 grant awarded by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.
The project’s primary focus is to determine the independent and interactive relationships between abdominal fat, fitness and inactivity during pregnancy to identity the influence of each factor on gestational diabetes risk. With several connections with Atlanta-area obstetrics clinics, Ingram and her team will recruit research participants from the clinics’ patient populations as well as via social media.
Data, including the novel use of ultrasound measures of abdominal fat, will be collected during the period of early pregnancy (12-15 weeks) to post-partum (4 weeks). The research will be conducted within the Physiology Laboratory and the Biomarkers Laboratory, both located on the Kennesaw campus in the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services.
Ingram’s interdisciplinary team for the three-year study includes KSU co-investigators Janeen Amason, associate professor of nursing; Brian Klizszewicz, associate professor of exercise science; and Nicole Ferguson, associate professor of statistics. KSU graduate and undergraduate research assistants will assist in all aspects of the research from project development to data collection and analysis.
The work of the Ingram lab was recently highlighted during the inaugural spring season of the web series, “Research with Relevance: Friday Features,” produced by KSU’s Office of Research. Ingram and Amason, who regularly collaborate, discussed their research and fielded questions from KSU and community virtual attendees.
