Kennesaw State University has received a $9 million gift from real estate executive Norman J. Radow and his wife, Lindy, to benefit the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
It is rare for a public College of Humanities and Social Sciences to be the beneficiary of this level of philanthropy from a single donor.
In recognition of the gift, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has approved the naming of the College as the Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
The gift, one of the largest contributions from a single donor in KSU’s history, includes $2 million to establish the Lindy Radow Humanities and Social Sciences Honors Scholarship Endowment Fund. The Lindy Radow Scholarship will be matched by funds from the KSU Journey Honors Scholarship, to create a Humanities-Honors Scholarship Endowment of $5 million.
In addition to his many years of service to KSU and the KSU Foundation, countless hours of volunteerism and vision, Radow has also been a generous donor to other parts of the university. He has personally endowed three named scholarships in the past, including one to benefit students in the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology, in honor of his father, Paul Radow. The Lindy Radow Scholarship and the Paul Radow Scholarship represent two of the largest student endowments from a single donor in the history of the university.
KSU’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences is the largest college at the university, offering more than 80 programs of study for 7,000 of the more than
Norman Radow is the founder and chief executive officer of The RADCO Companies, one of the most respected turnaround real estate companies in the U.S. He also served as the chairman of the KSU Foundation Board of Trustees. With his direct influence as a trustee and chairman of the board, KSU saw an unprecedented period of expansion, including the development of multiple on-campus residences, building of several parking facilities, acquisition and expansion of office buildings around campus, expansion of The Commons dining facility, development of the football program and expansion of the Sports & Recreation Park.
