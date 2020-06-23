Kennesaw State University assistant professor of microbiology Chris Cornelison has earned two research grants totaling more than $300,000 to address how to mitigate the spread of white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease causing the rapid decline of tri-colored bats.
The grants are from from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
The grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service totals more than $200,000 for research on bat recovery from white-nose syndrome. KSU was one of 20 institutions nationwide to apply for this competitive funding opportunity of the White-Nose Syndrome Research Grant Program, which is administered by the FWS Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.
The project will focus on studying winter activity of the tri-colored bats in both traditional and non-traditional hibernaculum (culverts and bridges) in the southeastern U.S., pertaining to the susceptibility to white-nose syndrome. Fur and tissue samples will be tested to determine population connectivity, which can be used to investigate the bats’ migratory range and help establish a pattern of disease transmission.
White-nose syndrome, which appears as a white powdery substance on bats’ muzzles, is caused by a fungus that invades and deteriorates the delicate skin of hibernating bats, including their wings. This disease-causing fungus is not native to North America but was first introduced more than a decade ago and has slowly made its way across the U.S. and Canada.
For this research, Cornelison is working with Susan Loeb from the U.S. Forest Service Southern Research Station in Clemson, South Carolina, Andrew Edelman from the Wildlife Conservation Lab at the University of West Georgia and Thomas McElroy, associate professor of biology in KSU’s College of Science and Mathematics.
Cornelison was also awarded the NFWF grant, worth $117,000, from the organization’s Bats for the Future Fund, a public-private partnership between NFWF, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Southern Company and the Avangrid Foundation. This grant, one of just three awarded during this cycle, will support the continued mitigation efforts of applying antifungal volatile organic compounds to reduce the amount of the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in the Black Diamond Tunnel in Georgia.
The grant will also be used for increased disease surveillance both at Black Diamond Tunnel and four similar locations around north Georgia and South Carolina, in an effort to obtain better resolutions on the mitigation effects, as well as on the fungal burdens on the tri-color bats and their habitats.
