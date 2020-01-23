Dana Hermanson was recently honored by the Auditing Section of the American Accounting Association with the Outstanding Educator Award at their Midyear Meeting in Houston, Texas.
The award recognizes exemplary contributions in accounting research and teaching. It emphasizes publications, student guidance and excellence in the classroom.
Hermanson, who has taught accounting in Kennesaw State University’s Michael J. Coles College of Business School of Accountancy since 1993, was recognized with his longtime friend and co-author, Mark Beasley, of North Carolina State University.
Hermanson serves as a professor of accounting as well as the Dinos Eminent Scholar of Private Enterprise and the co-founder and research director for the Corporate Governance Center. In 2018, Brigham Young University recognized him as the 24th-most productive accounting researcher in the world based on publications in 12 top accounting journals from 1990-2018. He ranked 15th in the auditing category, ninth in accounting education and seventh in breadth of research. His research has been cited more than 11,000 times, according to Google Scholar, and he has published 25 letters in The Wall Street Journal.
While most of Hermanson’s research falls under three broad categories — fraud, corporate governance and doctoral accounting programs — he says the theme connecting much of his research is a desire to understand human behavior.
Hermanson’s research has earned numerous awards, including the KSU Outstanding Research and Creative Activity Award, the Coles College Distinguished Scholarship Award, and the Coles College Prize for Impact Publication Award. In 2008, he received the Deloitte/American Accounting Association Wildman Medal in recognition of research that has significantly contributed to the practice of public accountancy.
Accounting education and research is a family affair for Hermanson. His father, Roger Hermanson, is a retired accounting professor from Georgia State University, while his sister, Susan Hermanson, currently teaches at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. His wife, Heather Hermanson, directs KSU’s Master of Accounting program. The Hermansons’ sons are continuing the accounting tradition, with Tim employed at PwC and Will now finishing his accounting degree at KSU.
Hermanson credits his father with inspiring his interest in teaching accounting. Following Roger’s advice to get real-world experience before becoming a professor, Hermanson went to work for accounting firm Ernst & Young after graduating from the University of Georgia. He served as an auditor for three years and met Heather at the firm. They earned their doctoral degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and came to KSU.
As a professor, he enjoys incorporating his extensive library of research into undergraduate and master’s courses, as well as into the doctoral program. He has chaired 10 students’ doctoral dissertations at KSU and he enjoys writing articles with doctoral students and graduates.
