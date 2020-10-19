Kennesaw State University professor Jennifer Wade-Berg has been named the inaugural recipient of an American Society of Association Executives Research Foundation grant promoting the study of diversity, equity and inclusion among associations.
The Sal Martino Legacy Grant for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Research is a yearlong award supporting researchers who attempt to address issues of diversity and inclusion among associations and nonprofit organizations. Wade-Berg, an associate professor in the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services and campus executive director of the Nonprofit Leadership Alliance, was selected for her submission, “Building Diverse Association Memberships Through Pipeline Programs: An Evaluation of the Association of Research on Nonprofit Organizations and Voluntary Action’s Diversity Scholars Professional Development Program.”
Wade-Berg’s research will attempt to gauge how effective “pipeline programs” are with regard to recruiting and retaining people of color in their respective professional associations. In particular, she will study ARNOVA’s Diversity Scholars Program.
Her research aims to provide baseline data for future studies involving the use of pipeline programs as a diversity and inclusion strategy for associations and to underscore the importance of creating such opportunities for underrepresented people of color as a means of equity and inclusion. ARNOVA will also receive an evaluation of its program along with a deeper understanding of how pipeline programs impact the association and its membership.
