Kennesaw State University nursing professor Doreen Wagner is among 230 distinguished nurse leaders to join the 2020 Class of Fellows in the American Academy of Nursing for her contributions to advancing public health.
Wagner joined the Wellstar College of Health and Human Services in 2007 and teaches undergraduate and graduate research courses and elective courses for perioperative nursing and psychoneuroimmunology. She has been in the health care field for 36 years and has served as a perioperative staff nurse, surgical services educator, patient safety system coordinator, legal nurse consultant and nursing faculty member.
As a respected perioperative nurse expert and educator, she has a sustained record of evidence-based practice, policy and research dissemination through her presentations, publications, webinars and podcasts. Wagner’s program of research has focused on the impacts of unplanned perioperative hypothermia and its relationship to complications such as intraoperatively acquired pressure ulcers, thermal stress and postoperative delirium.
American Academy of Nursing Fellows are selected based on a rigorous review process by a committee of elected fellows. Induction into the AAN Fellows is a significant milestone in a nurse leader’s career in which their accomplishments are honored by their colleagues within the profession.
She joins three Emeritus KSU nursing professors — Richard Sowell, Barbara Blake and Mary de Chesnay — as AAN Fellows.
In 2017, Wagner received KSU’s Outstanding Professional Service Award. She has also been recognized by the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses. In 2018, she received the Award of Excellence in Perioperative Nursing. In 2009, she received the National Award for Outstanding Perioperative Nursing Education, and in 2005, she received National Award for Outstanding Perioperative Nursing Research.
AAN serves the public by advancing health policy and practice through the generation, synthesis and dissemination of nursing knowledge. Wagner will be officially inducted into the Academy at its annual conference, which will take place virtually Oct. 29-31.
