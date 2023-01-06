Kennesaw State University announced Friday it has named Casey Tanner as vice president for government relations, effective Monday.
Tanner's salary in her new role will be $165,000, according to university spokesperson Tammy DeMel.
Tanner is currently assistant vice chancellor for external affairs for the University System of Georgia (USG), according to a press release announcing the hire. In that role, Tanner developed and implemented government relations strategies and advocated for system priorities. Before that, Tanner was Georgia Tech’s director of state relations.
“Throughout her career, Casey has distinguished herself as a strong, effective advocate for higher education in Georgia, and I’m happy to have her apply those skills on behalf of Kennesaw State,” KSU President Kathy Schwaig said. “Her work will enhance the University’s reputation and strengthen its partnerships across the state, nation and world.”
As KSU's vice president for government relations, Tanner will promote the university's goals and objectives to state and federal policymakers and USG officials, as well as business and civic leaders. Tanner will also help identify strategic priorities for KSU and work to build governmental, legislative and community support for university initiatives.
“It is an incredible honor to serve the students, faculty and staff at Kennesaw State in this role," Tanner said. “I am grateful to President Schwaig for the opportunity to join a thriving University community, and I look forward to contributing to the University’s extraordinary impact at the local, state and federal level.”
Tanner is a native of Savannah. She earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Georgia and a Bachelor of Science in International Affairs and Spanish from Georgia Tech, according to KSU, and she recently participated in USG’s Executive Leadership Institute as well as an education policy fellowship sponsored by the Institute for Educational Leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.