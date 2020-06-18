Bryson Brozovsky, a junior in the School of Music at Kennesaw State University, is rather soft-spoken when he first begins talking about his life, work and hobbies.
However, his voice is soon filled with an energy that foreshadows his many accomplishments, including his own page on the popular professional actor site IMBD, graduate-level research and performing in his first opera. Designated an honor student in the major, Brozovsky easily discusses his work on deciphering ancient Gregorian chant manuscripts, his passion for music and his love of performing.
Brozovsky has participated in the Men’s Chorus, KSU Chorale and most recently performed in "A Game of Chance" by Seymour Barab in spring 2019 in the production of “Three One-Act American 20th Century Operas.”
As part of the Honors Program, he devised an Honors Contract to decipher Gregorian chant manuscripts believed to be from the 1400s to 1600s. To do so, he met with ethnomusicologist Tamara Livingston, executive director of Museums, Archives and Rare Books, and Edward Eanes, professor of Music History.
"He’s an undergraduate, but he essentially completed the persistent and detailed research of a graduate student,” Eanes said.
Throughout the research, Brozovsky encountered musical symbols and notation that have not been recorded much, if at all.
“Bryson and I came across notation we have never seen before, including the Double C Clef," Eanes said. "No one knows how to manipulate or interpret that, and, with Bryson’s critical thinking and deductive reasoning, he was able to give an insanely educated guess on how to read it. I was floored with his professionalism.”
Brozovsky credits the “8 Foundations of Honors Learning” within the School of Music for his success.
When he’s not playing music history detective, he is a professional film actor who goes by the stage name Bryson Truman. He has appeared in television series such as Dead Silence, A Haunting, and Ozark, and the movie Sweet Home Carolina.
In his spare time, Brozovsky likes to make music and put it down in notation. He typically uses software MuseScore for notation and Reason Studios for their synths, instruments and effects.
He also enjoys teaching and competing in taekwondo. He has won several state taekwondo championship titles and even placed in the Top 10 in the world.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
