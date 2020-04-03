Kennesaw State University alumnus Ryan Gregory landed a nationally competitive viola position with the Atlanta Opera Orchestra this past November.
The Dekalb County native began his musical journey in middle school, where he was introduced to the violin along with the guitar and bass guitar. By the time he reached high school, Gregory was studying privately under ASO violinist Juan Ramirez and joined the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra, a competitive program giving young musicians opportunities to perform in professional settings.
Initially, Gregory had decided to pursue a degree in engineering at Georgia Tech, but a chance encounter with Helen Kim at a fundraiser led him to change career paths and turn towards music.
During his studies at KSU, another professor inspired the young musician - Professor Alyson Fleck. She encouraged Gregory to take up the viola in addition to the violin.
His hard work and experience from the KSU School of Music program led to a graduate fellowship at the University of Maryland School of Music after graduation. He continued to prioritize the violin in his studies and gained professional experience through a violin chair at the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra.
Upon finishing his master’s degree, Gregory returned to the Atlanta area to live and work with his fiancee - Tyler Hartley, a fellow KSU alumna and harpist. The duo run a small business for music lessons in violin, viola and harp.
Gregory also works at the Roswell-based violin shop, Atlanta Violins, where he tests violins, violas, and bows and helps customers shop by demonstrating the instruments.
He took a chance on a nationally competitive open viola position at the Atlanta Opera Orchestra and was offered the spot by the prestigious institution. He will now perform for the remainder of the current season while receiving feedback from the Artistic Director and the audition committee. If his performance satisfies the goals of the group from an artistic and technical perspective, he will earn a permanent position with the Orchestra.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
