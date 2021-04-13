The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has approved two new degree programs at Kennesaw State University, including the university’s first engineering doctoral program.
A Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Engineering and a Master of Science in Intelligent Robotic Systems will be offered starting in fall 2021.
The Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Engineering degree program will allow students to work alongside top faculty researchers to generate innovative solutions to real-world problems. The program, which will be supported by all six departments currently housed in KSU’s engineering college will help students create a broader engineering foundation rooted in cutting-edge research, tying into the college’s overall mission of creating “comprehensive engineers.”
In addition to research, the doctoral program will further reduce the talent gap in Georgia, where the need for engineers outpaces the need nationwide. With more than 5,000 students, KSU has the second-largest engineering college in the state and has the largest percentage of engineering graduates who remain in Georgia to work in the profession.
The Master of Science in Intelligent Robotic Systems degree will be offered as a one-year, online program focused on the theories and techniques used to design machines with self-autonomy. The program, housed within the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering, builds upon KSU’s successful Bachelor of Science in Mechatronics Engineering degree and mechatronics engineering minor programs.
The graduate program in intelligent robotic systems will address the needs of Georgia’s workforce by producing graduates well-equipped to manage complex unmanned systems, including self-driving cars and autonomous delivery drones. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, mechanical engineering jobs, which include robotics engineers, are expected to grow by more than 9% by 2026.
