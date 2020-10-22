It turns out humans can learn something from animals when it comes to engineering.
A laboratory in Kennesaw State University’s College of Science and Mathematics focuses on how animals negotiate complex water flows to help humans in their design of vessels such as autonomous underwater vehicles and propulsive systems that can navigate unsteady flow environments, like rainfalls or rivers.
“We’re interested not only in how nature solves problems through the process of natural selection, but in how we might learn from that to improve engineering designs,” said professor of biology Christopher Sanford. “By looking at how fish swim and how natural selection might have improved swimming efficiency and movement, we can help rapidly advance how robots move underwater in challenging environments.”
One example is the ghost knifefish, a popular domestic fish, which Sanford and his team of researchers in KSU’s department of Ecology, Evolutionary and Organismal Biology are studying to learn how it easily negotiates complex flows despite its thin stature.
The researchers discovered that knifefish do three things that help them feed and navigate in fast flowing waters. First, their suction feeding behavior is so powerful it can vaporize water. Second, knifefish use multiple fins in different ways to navigate complex flows. Finally, knifefish are able to efficiently navigate narrow passages with ease and without creating adverse drag that would hold them back.
Researcher Victor Ortega-Jimenez joined the lab in March 2019 after several years studying how animal fliers deal with adverse flow environments, such as dust devils, rain or waterfalls. Recently, he published research on how small insects and hummingbirds are limited by size in passing through lab-created cascades. He suggested from this study that swifts can protect their chicks from small bloodsucking insects by nesting behind waterfalls.
Ortega-Jimenez said he joined the lab in part to expand his knowledge, adding fish that swim through complex flows to his existing expertise in birds that fly through wet and turbulent environments. But he also wanted to conduct experiments in Sanford’s lab because it has equipment that can investigate three-dimensional flow, allowing researchers to better understand movement through those flows.
Sanford credits Ortega-Jimenez, who has a website and YouTube channel dedicated to his research, with the importance of being able to communicate to the general public in a way that they can understand how important scientific discovery is.
As an educator, Ortega-Jimenez said it’s important to meet students where they are, so making the material relatable through video fulfills that goal.
“Video material is a great way to explain science while engaging students, as well as reaching a broader audience,” Ortega-Jimenez said. “For almost all of my research papers, I have created short videos summarizing my findings that I upload to my webpage and my YouTube channel.”
Sanford said humans can use their understanding of movement and shape in animals to help accelerate the development of more efficient machines or robots that can navigate, for example, shipwreck sites in salvage missions or drones that can conduct search-and-rescue missions in storms. In fact, one area of research elaborates specifically on the ghost knifefish’s suction aspects, though Sanford said the possibilities are endless when it comes to applying animal movements to human-engineered robots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.