There are few problems that cannot be solved through machine learning, and at Kennesaw State University, a multidisciplinary team of students led by professor Chih-Cheng Hung are at the very forefront of generating solutions through the power of computing.
Since joining the university in 2000, Hung has mentored nearly 80 students on cutting-edge projects through his Center for Machine Vision and Security Research, which focuses on developing applications for a myriad of topics in the field of computing, such as pattern recognition, machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Hosting more than a dozen visiting scholars since its inception, it is currently home to one doctoral student, six graduate research assistants and seven undergraduate assistants. Students come from each of the three departments in the College of Computing and Software Engineering but it isn’t limited to just computing disciplines. One student is pursuing a degree in electrical engineering.
While one goal of the center is to serve as a vessel through which the CCSE is preparing students for their careers in the field, Hung said a fortunate side effect of having participated in the lab is the exposure students, particularly undergraduates, receive to conducting research. Many who have conducted work in the lab have gone on to attend graduate programs at top institutions across the country while others have gone on to accept positions at technology giants such as Google, Microsoft and Adobe.
