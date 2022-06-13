Kennesaw State University will commemorate Juneteenth with a celebration on June 17 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kennesaw Campus Green, 1000 Chastain Road in Kennesaw.

There will be music, art, food and fellowship. Student groups including the Black Musicians Coalition, Golden Owls Dance and Black Storm cheer squad will perform.

The Juneteenth celebration is co-hosted by KSU’s Division of Student Affairs, Cultural Awareness Resource Center, and Cultural and Community Centers.

