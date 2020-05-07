Kennesaw State University announced the hiring of three new administrators - Peter G. Fielding, Marsha Barsky and Chuck Meacham.
Fielding was named associate dean of KSU's College of the Arts.
He has previously served as associate dean at Red Deer College and Mahidol University’s College of Music. His instructional career spans the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Music and the Canadian Armed Forces Music Training Company. His research spans tonal and post-tonal analysis, music theory pedagogy, world and traditional vocal musics, contemporary trombone solo and ensemble literature, and arts-based curriculum inquiry and reform.
He was awarded the Canadian Forces Decoration service medal for his long-time service with the Canadian Armed Forces Army Reserve in the Music Branch.
Marsha Barsky was named chair of KSU’s Department of Dance.
She has served as associate professor and director of Dance at Middle Tennessee State University since 2017 and as assistant professor at MTSU since 2007. Previously, she was the director of the Vanderbilt Dance Program and member of the executive board for the Tennessee Association of Dance. She was
instrumental to the creation of the first collegiate dance major degree in Tennessee.
Her career as a choreographer, performer, educator and somatic movement practitioner has spanned over 20 years.
In May 2020, Barsky will serve as a visiting scholar at the Arthur Kroeger College of Public Affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. In 2019, she received a Tennessee Arts Commission Individual Fellowship Award for Choreography. In 2017, she was named Foreign Expert in Dance at Chengdu University in China and in 2015 she received MTSU’s award for Excellence in Instructional Technology.
Through her professional company, Company Rose, she has presented works at the Frist Art Museum and in venues throughout the southeastern U.S.
Chuck Meacham was named chair of KSU's Department of Theatre & Performance Studies.
A professional theatre production manager and technical director, Meacham has served as professor of the Department of Theatre at University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana since fall 2012. In 2018, he was named the John David Lutz Endowed Professor of Theatre. In 2010, he helped establish the Stage Management degree at the University of Evansville, a program he leads while also serving as the Department of Theatre’s production manager.
Meacham has worked professionally with organizations such as the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Hope Summer Repertory Theatre, and the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival. He has been highly active with the U.S. Institute for Theatre Technology serving on the leadership team of the Technical Production
Commission and a three-year term as the USITT Commissioner for Technical Production.
The positions are effective July 1.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
