The American Association of Geographers has named Kennesaw State University’s Department of Geography and Anthropology as one of two recipients of the 2021 Award for Bachelor's Program Excellence in Geography.
The annual award is one of three subcategories in AAG’s Program Excellence Awards, honoring geography departments and programs that have significantly enhanced the prominence and reputation of geography as a discipline and demonstrated the characteristics of a strong and engaged academic unit.
Founded in 1997 and housed in the Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences, KSU’s Department of Geography and Anthropology offers a Bachelor of Science in Geospatial Sciences, a Bachelor of Arts in Geography, a Geography minor, an Environmental Studies minor, a certificate in Geographic Information Sciences, and a certificate in Land Surveying. The department also offers a major and minor in Anthropology.
Serving approximately 7,000 students each year, including 150 geography and geospatial science majors, the department offers diverse degree offerings, tailoring coursework for students based on their educational interests and career goals. The program emphasizes experiential learning, community engagement, internships and co-ops, and study abroad opportunities.
According to AAG, geography programs play an important role in educating future geographers and promoting the discipline to a wider world, and these academic degrees are often overlooked in national rankings of institutional programs.
